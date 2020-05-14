Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 69 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $177.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.17.

