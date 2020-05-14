Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.