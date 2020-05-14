Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

EFX opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.