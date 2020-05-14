EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,331.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

MCHP opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

