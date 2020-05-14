EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0033

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $10,502.26 and $11.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030831 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,174 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.