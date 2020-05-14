Enservco (ENSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

