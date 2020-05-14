ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY opened at $11.64 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.