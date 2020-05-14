Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.