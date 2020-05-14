Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,483,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,789,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,574 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,700 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

