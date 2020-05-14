Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,310 shares of company stock valued at $24,944,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

