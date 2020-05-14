Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $5,503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.90 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.