Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

