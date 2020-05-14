Eidelman Virant Capital Has $908,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

