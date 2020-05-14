Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,303 shares of company stock worth $19,309,126. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

