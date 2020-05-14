DZ Bank Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

