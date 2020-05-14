DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.70. DXC Technology shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 67,845 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 205,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

