Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

