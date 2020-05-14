Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 551,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 887,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 359,100 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.