DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 379.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

DLR opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

