Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

