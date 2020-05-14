Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after buying an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.