Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

