Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

