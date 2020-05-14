David Smith Acquires 48 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($199.53).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 346.17 ($4.55).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

