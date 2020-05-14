David Arnold Sells 11,739 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.38), for a total value of £74,777.43 ($98,365.47).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £198,538.55 ($261,166.21).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 649 ($8.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 775.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.56).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

