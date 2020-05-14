D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 977 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Total by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 917,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

