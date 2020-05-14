D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 21,699 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

