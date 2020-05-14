D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $231.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

