D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

