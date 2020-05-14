D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

