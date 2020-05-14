D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $15.79 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

