CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $12.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.