CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $12.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.
Shares of CTMX stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.