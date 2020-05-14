Cummins Inc. (CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 on June 4th

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.61. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.