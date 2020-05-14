Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

