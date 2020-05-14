CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $1.74 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CRH Medical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

