CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.
Shares of CRMZ stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About CreditRiskMonitor.Com
