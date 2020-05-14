CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRMZ stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

