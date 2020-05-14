Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 380 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 378.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

