Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

