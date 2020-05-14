Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris bought 30,900 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $246,273.00.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

