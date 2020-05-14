Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris acquired 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $248,157.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.