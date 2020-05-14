CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Announces Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $3.78 on Thursday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

