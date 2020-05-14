Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBCP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.