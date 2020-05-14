Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 465 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

