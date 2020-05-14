Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

