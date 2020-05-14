Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,765 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,535,000 after purchasing an additional 976,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

