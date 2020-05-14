CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million.

OTCMKTS CLSK opened at $1.86 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

