ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

