ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,123,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

EQH opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

