Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

CSCO stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

