Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

